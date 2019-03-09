Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gina Kleinberg Parlee. View Sign

Gina Parlee, 71, died February 14, 2019 at Beth Israel Hospital in Plymouth after a brief illness.



She was born Regina Frances Hughes on May 3, 1947 in Wrentham, Massachusetts. Gina grew up in Wrentham and nearby Attleboro, graduating from Attleboro High School in 1965.



Her experiences in high school sparked what would become a lifelong quest for knowledge that eventually took her to Indiana State University in Terre Haute where she arrived with nothing more than a "letter of admission and a ride to the airport."



After her sophomore year of college, she married and moved to Cambridge, Mass to raise her children. In 1972, Gina moved to New Jersey, where she eventually combined her love of education to help form the "Children of the Rainbow" alternative school, which both her children attended.



Returning to college, she majored in psychology and graduated from Rutgers University in 1975. In 1976, she moved to Greenfield Mass. and in 1982 earned her master's degree in special education from American International College while working full-time and raising her children as a single mother.



Gina worked at the Massachusetts Department of Children and Family Services from 1982 until her retirement 2006. After she retired, she did consulting work with the court system, continuing to advocate for children in foster care. She was active in several volunteer endeavors, including serving on the Board of Directors for the Girls Club of Greenfield and serving as treasurer of the Fairway Avenue Condo Association of Turners Falls, Mass.



Gina's radiant and infectious smile and her dry sense of humor were legendary. She loved making people laugh and playing jokes. Her greatest joy, though, came from spending time with her grandchildren and her many friends.



She leaves her children, Aaron Parlee of Cambridge, Jessica (Parlee) Cunningham and her husband Joe and grandchildren, Will and Maria of Dallas, TX; her sister Nancy Couming and her husband Pete of Delaware, and two nieces, Nancy Couming and Chrissy Fontes both of Mass., and two nephews, Bobby Couming of Houston, TX and Danny Couming, of Mass. She also leaves many friends who will miss her dearly.



A celebration of Gina's life will take place later this spring in Western Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers it is requested to donate to the .

