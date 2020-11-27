Gladys E. (Fiske) Cranmore, age 90, formerly of 42C Highland Village, Shelburne Falls, passed away on November 26, 2020 at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield.
She was born February 8, 1930 in Tewksbury, Ma., the daughter of Maude Fiske.
She grew up in Plainfield and Ashfield and graduated from Sanderson Academy in 1948. She worked in the food service industry, with time employed at Elmer's Store, The Whale Inn, and she retired from Bill's Restaurant.
She married Robert Cranmore in 1949 and lived in the Baptist Corner section of Ashfield, until moving to Highland Village in 2003.
They had three children. Patricia C. Farrell (Wayne) and Donna C. Elwell (William) of Ashfield and Robert Cranmore Jr (Maria) of Germany.
Gladys leaves seven grandchildren, Larissa (Sam) Ostroff, Lisa (Trevor) Allenby, Heather (James) Ermarth, Holly (Andrew) Bostrom, Emily Elwell (Miguel), William (Brooke) Elwell and Christian (Marion) Cranmore.
She also leaves eight great grandchildren, Cade Allenby, August and Iris Ostroff, Holly Ermarth, Vivian and William Elwell, Jane Bostrom, Amelie Cranmore.
She leaves a niece Lori (Ray) Whiteman, a nephew Jeffrey (Leah) Ward, a great nephew Jeremy (Rachal ) Pichette, as well as many cousins.
She was predeceased by her mother, her husband, her infant son, her sister Jane, her brother in-law Raymond and her great niece, Jessica.
Gladys enjoyed visiting with people, camping in her RV, square dancing, polkas, going out to eat and spending time with her family. Her children called her "Gladys Nightingale" for her faithful attention to anyone in need. She was always visiting, or sending a note to let someone know she was thinking of them.
She had been a member of the First Congregational Church of Ashfield since 1969, and attended services well into her late 80's. She cherished her time with the residents of Highland Village, the folks at the Senior Center and the gatherings at the Trinity Church Community Meals.
The family would like to thank all those who attended to Gladys's needs with great care and compassion, while at Charlene Manor, including the staff of Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.
Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Anyone wishing to send a memorial contribution, in Gladys memory, might choose one of the following.
Ashfield Historical Society, PO Box 375, Ashfield, MA 01330
First Congregational Church of Ashfield, PO Box 519, Ashfield, MA 01370
Senior Center Foundation, PO Box 464, Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Kelleher Funeral Home, Shelburne Falls.