1/1
Gladys E. Cranmore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys E. (Fiske) Cranmore, age 90, formerly of 42C Highland Village, Shelburne Falls, passed away on November 26, 2020 at Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield.

She was born February 8, 1930 in Tewksbury, Ma., the daughter of Maude Fiske.

She grew up in Plainfield and Ashfield and graduated from Sanderson Academy in 1948. She worked in the food service industry, with time employed at Elmer's Store, The Whale Inn, and she retired from Bill's Restaurant.

She married Robert Cranmore in 1949 and lived in the Baptist Corner section of Ashfield, until moving to Highland Village in 2003.

They had three children. Patricia C. Farrell (Wayne) and Donna C. Elwell (William) of Ashfield and Robert Cranmore Jr (Maria) of Germany.

Gladys leaves seven grandchildren, Larissa (Sam) Ostroff, Lisa (Trevor) Allenby, Heather (James) Ermarth, Holly (Andrew) Bostrom, Emily Elwell (Miguel), William (Brooke) Elwell and Christian (Marion) Cranmore.

She also leaves eight great grandchildren, Cade Allenby, August and Iris Ostroff, Holly Ermarth, Vivian and William Elwell, Jane Bostrom, Amelie Cranmore.

She leaves a niece Lori (Ray) Whiteman, a nephew Jeffrey (Leah) Ward, a great nephew Jeremy (Rachal ) Pichette, as well as many cousins.

She was predeceased by her mother, her husband, her infant son, her sister Jane, her brother in-law Raymond and her great niece, Jessica.

Gladys enjoyed visiting with people, camping in her RV, square dancing, polkas, going out to eat and spending time with her family. Her children called her "Gladys Nightingale" for her faithful attention to anyone in need. She was always visiting, or sending a note to let someone know she was thinking of them.

She had been a member of the First Congregational Church of Ashfield since 1969, and attended services well into her late 80's. She cherished her time with the residents of Highland Village, the folks at the Senior Center and the gatherings at the Trinity Church Community Meals.

The family would like to thank all those who attended to Gladys's needs with great care and compassion, while at Charlene Manor, including the staff of Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.

Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Anyone wishing to send a memorial contribution, in Gladys memory, might choose one of the following.

Ashfield Historical Society, PO Box 375, Ashfield, MA 01330

First Congregational Church of Ashfield, PO Box 519, Ashfield, MA 01370

Senior Center Foundation, PO Box 464, Shelburne Falls, MA 01370

Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Kelleher Funeral Home, Shelburne Falls. To send a condolence to Gladys' family, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
40 Church St
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
(413) 625-2121
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved