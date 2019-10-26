Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon E. Downing. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Gordon Earl "Gordy" Downing, 87, formerly of 405 Montague City Road, and a resident of the Westwood Center, 298 Main Street, Keene, NH, passed peacefully on Thursday morning, October 24, 2019 following a period of declining health. A native of Hardwick, Vt., he was born on December 1, 1931 to Shirley Downing and Elsie (Dunn) Downing and was educated in local public schools. Gordon was employed for the former Millers Falls Tool Company-Ingersoll Rand as a machinist for many years.



He served honorably during the Korean conflict in the USA, attaining the rank of Corporal and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Bronze Campaign Stars and Combat Infantry Badge. Gordon was a member of the Korean War Veteran's Association, Western Mass Chapter #2000, the Turners Falls , the American Legion Post in Greenfield, MA, the Northfield Post 9874, the Brattleboro (Vt.) , the Winchester , the Keene , the Marine Corps League in Bernardston, MA and the Loyal Order of Moose in Greenfield, MA.



Gordon enjoyed traditional Country music, dancing, fishing, snowmobiling, billiards, playing cards in particular poker, enjoying a 'frosty" mug or two and a love of the Blue Mountains. He was known for his "hollow legs" when it came to chowing down. He was an ardent supporter of numerous veterans' organizations and local charities. His pride and joy, was his 2002 white Cadillac sedan, which he proudly displayed the Stars & Stripes on in recognition of his patriotism.



He married the former Irene M. Legere on August 26, 1967 and they celebrated 23 years together prior to her passing on October 21, 1990. Gordon is lovingly remembered by his children: Diane Smith (Ken) of Winchester, NH, Crystal Thompson of ME, Jean Morgan (Lee) of Hinsdale, NH, Sandra Barnish of Hinsdale, NH, Jerry Downing (Sabrina) of Bennington, VT and Leo Wood of Washington State, as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren, and nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews to remember him with affection. Additionally, he is remembered by his close friend and former neighbor Jim Mayrand of Turners Falls, MA, as well as his many sisters and brothers in arms from the various veteran's organizations that he was a member of. He was predeceased by his parents, his son Gordon E. Downing, Jr., and his daughter Cindy Downing, as well as his siblings Paul, Carlton, Eugenia, Priscilla and Marion.



Funeral services will be observed on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00AM, from the McCarthy Funeral Homes, 14 Prospect Street, Turners Falls, MA with Mr. Jack Cooper, Celebrant officiating. Rites of committal and burial will follow in the Springdale Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA, with military honors to be rendered by the 54th Massachusetts ANG, assisted by the Northfield Post #9874. Gordon's family will receive guests on Monday evening, October 28th, 2019 at the funeral home from 5:00PM until 7:00PM



Flowers are respectfully requested to be omitted, with expressions of affection preferred to the Northfield Post #9874, Attn: Michael Lapointe, Quartermaster, 545 Mt. Hermon Station Road, Northfield, MA 01360. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at





