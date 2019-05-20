Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Francis Jr.. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary

Gordon Francis Jr. (Gordy) long time resident of Winchester, New Hampshire left this life May 19, 2019.



Gordy was born in Marietta Ohio on July 1, 1940 to Gordon and Jessie (Levever) Francis. Gordy graduated from McKinley High School in Marietta Ohio in 1958, and served 3 years as a mechanic in the Army stationed at Fort Devens Massachusetts. Where he was acknowledged as the most athletic in his unit.



Gordy was a fan of most sports, in his younger years he played on softball teams and bowling leagues. Enjoyed golfing, darts and fishing, most recently enjoyed stock car racing with his son Tim at Monadnock Race Way. He was a big time fan of baseball, football and Nascar.



Gordy was best known in these parts as a gifted mechanic. He worked for many years at Spencer Brothers Ford in Northfield MA., while working there in 1969 he won a national competition for his mechanical abilities and was treated to a trip to Hawaii. Until he retired 4 years ago he ran Gordy's Repair in Winchester NH. He adored many of his customers and missed them dearly when he retired and closed up shop.



Gordy had a green thumb and took great pride in creating flower gardens with his granddaughters Sklyler and Rhianna. He also had a gift for finding four leaf clovers, you could always count on him to spot them without even trying.



Gordy leaves behind 3 children and their partners Barbara Richardson and her husband Jim of Royalston MA., Virginia Ward and her husband Wayne of Northfield MA., and Timothy Francis and his partner Liz Bazell of Keene NH., along with his four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



He is the brother of four siblings, Tommy and his wife Ruth Francis who predeceased him, Ruth and her husband John Stanciu all of Ohio. Michael and his wife Debbie Francis who reside in England, and a sister Diane, and many nieces and nephews.



Please join us at Evergreen Cemetery, Winchester NH on Wednesday (5-22-2019) at 11:00 A.M. For a graveside service to say a humble and heartfelt goodbye to our beloved Gordy.



In lieu of flowers donations in Gordy's name may be made to Boy's Town, 100 Flanagan Blvd, P.O. Box 5000, Boy's Town, NE 68010.



Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. Is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences please visit

