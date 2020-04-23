Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace E. Pratt. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary





A native of Ware, MA, Grace was born on December 28, 1924 to Edward and Elizabeth A. (Murphy) O'Neil; and, was educated in local public schools, graduating from Ware High School (1943). Since 1944, Grace had made her home in Greenfield, working at various local businesses, meeting and marrying George Pratt, her husband of 13 years.



Grace was a gentle, caring spirit. What became one of Grace's life-long fascinations, began with the 1934 births of the Dionne quintuplets. Grace collected and archived dozens of scrapbooks, filled with newspaper and magazine clippings of multiple births and extraordinary events between 1935-2008. Today, this collection is held in the archives of the W. E. B. Du Bois library at the University of Massachusetts - Amherst.



Grace is predeceased by her sister, E. "Claire" (O'Neil) Allis, a nephew, Edward G. Allis, as well as Grace's ex-husband, George Pratt. Survivors include a cousin close to Grace, Robert O'Neill of Holyoke, MA, her niece Ruth E. Allis of Montague, MA, as well as multiple generations of cousins and dear, life-long friends residing in the area.



There will always be a deep and abiding gratitude for the generous care and many kindnesses gifted upon Grace while in residence at Charlene Manor. Thank-you to one and all who sheltered Grace with such magnificent compassion.



Grace was a devout communicant of Holy Trinity Parish in Greenfield. In lieu of flowers, expressions of affection in the form of charitable contributions are suggested to Holy Trinity Parish, 133, Main St, Greenfield, MA 01301, or to the .



At this time, funeral plans will be private and accommodating the constrictions of these difficult times. Grace will be interred in the Aspen Grove Cemetery, Ware, MA. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, Massachusetts have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at

