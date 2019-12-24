Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Mary Lapointe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Greenfield on December 28, 1924, to hardworking parents Joseph and Mary Maleno, with a brother Joseph and a sister Mary (Benedetti), she was a child in the roaring twenties, and grew up in the depression of the 30's, followed by World War II. She remembers walking home from the Garden Theater with people shouting from their porches and talking in the streets about the attack on Pearl Harbor.



Grace lived in Greenfield all her life and saw a town reach its apex in the 50's and 60's, a terrific time to raise children. She and her husband Ernest, who predeceased her in 2006, had six children, Carl (Sharon), Les (Nancy), Claire, Janice, Jeff (Elizabeth), and Alan (Laurie). There are eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.



She lived for her large family and couldn't do enough for everyone. Those who remember her most appreciate her generosity and spirit. One thing she couldn't seem to do was relax. She always had to be doing something. Most of her ninety-six years were good ones. The last few were tough, but she made the best of it. She died during the Christmas season which reminds her family that she once provided memorable Christmases from our earliest days through adulthood. So this Christmas we celebrate in her remembrance.



On her behalf, we thank those who remember her for your friendship, as it meant a great deal to her.



The family will get together at a time in the future to remember, tell some stories, and laugh. We owe so much, all that is important, to her. She will always be with us and we miss her.

