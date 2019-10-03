Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory G. Wlostoski-Gexler. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary





Upon his graduation, Greg was drafted to serve in the Vietnam Conflict. He received a deferment, as his mother was a single parent and Greg was an only child. Greg owned and operated Gexler Painting Company in Greenfield for many years until such time illness required him to retire.



Greg was an avid New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. He enjoyed fresh and salt water fishing. He could be found scouring numerous auctions and flea markets throughout the Northeast and beyond for antiques. His companions in these forays for the hidden gem (one man's junk is another man's treasure) were his best friends Robert Voesch and Robert Dilham.



Additionally, Greg was a vintage automobile enthusiast, with a particular interest in the early 1930's era, specifically Packards. He appreciated various other genres of automobiles including pickup trucks and muscle cars. He enjoyed attending the annual fall motorcar show, flea market and auction in Hersey, PA each October.



He married the love of his life, the former Karen E. Yankowski, on October 6, 1979 in the Second Congregational Church of Greenfield, officiated by Rev. Lloyd Dunham. Greg was introduced to Karen by a mutual friend, which resulted in an 8 year courtship prior to their marriage in 1979. They were to have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year. They were each other's constant companion, with Karen sharing in many of Greg's interests and pursuits. In their younger years, they enjoyed dancing at several area clubs such as the former "Flat Street" in Brattleboro, VT. They were also beach comers, and enjoyed many visits to Misquamicut State Beach in RI.



Greg and Karen were blessed with the arrival of their daughter Melissa, whom they showered with love and affection. Annual trips to Misquamicut Beach were family oriented and they enjoyed them immensely. Greg and Karen shared a love of animals, in particular dogs. Their border collie "Shiloh" was Greg's constant companion and accompanied Greg in his pickup truck as his "ridding buddy".



Greg is lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Karen, their daughter Melissa and as well, by his niece Kim Parker and her husband Louis, and by his nephew Mark Yankowski and several grandnieces and grandnephews.



In keeping with Greg's wish for simplicity, there will be no formal public services or visiting hours. Upon cremation, he will be interred in the Mater Dolorosa Cemetery, Greenfield, MA in a private rite for family and invited friends/guests.



It is suggested, that expressions of one's affection be directed to the Friends of the Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls, MA, 01376 in Greg's memory. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at

