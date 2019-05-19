Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory H. Williams. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Gregory H. Williams, 69 formerly on Northfield, Ma. died Friday (5-16-2019) at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, Ma. He was born in Brattleboro, Vt. on June 29, 1949 the son of Harold and Viola (Sytnik) Williams. Greg was educated in Northfield schools and was a 1968 graduate of Pioneer Valley Regional School. He worked early in life for Judd Wire in Turners Falls, Ma. and then for Montague Machine. He then worked at Northfield Mt. Hermon School and then went into business as G & H Williams General Carpentry with his father Harold. He finallly retired from the Town of Sunderland, Ma. in Maintenance. Greg was a life time member of the Northfield Fire Dept.He is survived by children: Gregory Jr. of Sunderland, Ma. Maureen Williams and companion Timothy Smith of Orange, Ma. and Kerry Briggs and her husband Ben of Northfield, MA. and step daughters: Anita Alden and her husband Kevin of Warwick, Ma. and Jenny White and her husband Rick of Nashua, NH. and grandchildren: Trevor and Tyler Williams, Tyana and Mya Smith, Aigail and Eric Briggs, Slater and Stephanie Alden, and Seth and Simon White. He is also survived by his mother Viola Williams of Northfield, Ma. and his companion Margaret Platek. He was predeceased by his father Harold and wife the former Sandra Joslin.A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. The Rev. Thomas Lisowski, Pastor of St. Patrick's Church will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Northfield.There will be a calling hour on Saturday June 1, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.Donations in his memory may be made to the Northfield Fireman's Fund, 93 Main St. Northfield, Ma. 01360.

