April 26, 1947 - April 28, 2020
It is with great sadness that the wife and children of Gregory "Greg" Michael Dabkowski announce his passing from complications of AL Amyloidosis. He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Hedwig of Unionville, CT. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Judith; his son Kenneth and wife Erin of Austin, TX; and his son Jeffrey, wife Tabitha and their daughter Vivienne of Huntersville, NC. He is also survived by his sister Elaine Haworth, brothers Ronald and Alan Dabkowski, and many beloved nephews, nieces and dear friends.
Greg was raised in Unionville, CT and graduated from nearby Farmington High School, where he pitched for his school's state-championship winning baseball team. He completed his undergraduate studies at Central Connecticut State University where he played baseball for the Blue Devils and also met the love of his life, Judy. They married in 1971 and moved to South Deerfield, MA, where they later raised Ken and Jeff. Greg received his Doctorate in Chemistry from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1973. He enjoyed a rewarding career that spanned over 35 years at UMass, working in microanalytics for the Chemistry department and then coordinating student outreach for the Polymer Science and Engineering department, sharing his passion for chemistry and science with students across Massachusetts.
While Greg enjoyed his work, his family was his greatest joy. Greg coached his sons' basketball and Little League teams and never missed his sons' basketball games or their track and cross country meets. An outdoor lover and avid gardener, Greg raised the largest pumpkins in the neighborhood and took great pride in growing Christmas trees with his boys.
After retiring from his long tenured career at UMass, Greg enjoyed traveling with Judy and close friends across the United States and Europe. He was especially fond of hiking through the southwestern United States, visiting the US National Parks, traveling through Italy, and visiting close friends on Cape Cod. On these travels, Greg pursued a quest to find the world's best hot chocolate, berry pie, and dark chocolate gelato. He loved sharing limoncello with friends, listening to doo-wop and oldies music, and hosting family dinners often serving an abundance of pierogies and kielbasa.
Greg was loving and generous, always thinking of others before himself and quick to offer a helping hand. With the Sunset Hoopsters, he helped raise thousands of dollars in scholarships to help Frontier High School students afford college. He was quick to put a smile on your face, and his dry wit and sense of humor always made you laugh. He filled the world with joy, and while saddened by his loss, we are thankful for the lifetime of memories and grateful he is at peace.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the compassionate care Greg received from the medical team at Atrium Health & The Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina. Always the teacher, Greg's body was donated to Elon University's Anatomical Gift Program for medical research, in keeping with his wishes. A celebration of his life will be planned for a future date. For those desiring, donations may be made in his name to the Amyloidosis Research Consortium at https://donate.arci.org/give/172558/#!/donation/checkout
Published in Recorder on May 13, 2020.