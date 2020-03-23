Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold L. Snow. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary





Harold was born on the family farm in Bernardston on July 25, 1937, the youngest of the 11 children of Edward B. and Allene G. (Newton) Snow. He was a graduate of Greenfield High School, class of 1956.



Harold enlisted in the US Army Reserve in October of 1959 and attained the rank of SGT prior to his honorary discharge in October of 1965.



On October 22, 1960 Harold was married to Kay F. (Lombard) and they celebrated over 59 years together.



Growing up on the family farm he learned how to put things together and back together and get them working again. Any spare time from the farm he enjoyed a lifelong friendship with his dearest friend Lowell "Butch" Patch.



With his mechanical abilities and his love of cars, he became an auto mechanic. He started at Bill's Shell in Greenfield and then after a "brief" period with UPS as a delivery driver, moved on to the former Gene Arthur's Greenfield Ford dealership. Harold's longest employment was the Automotive Department Manager at the Sears department store in Greenfield. The automotive department was the most successful and largest per capita in the Northeast Region. Harold was appointed the Northeastern District Zone Manager for the Sears company for many years. His 35 year career with Sears ended with his retirement in 1989.



In his retirement, Harold and Kay loved to travel in their motorhome all over the East Coast. From Florida to Canada and points in between, they enjoyed being together and seeing the sites along the way. They especially enjoyed country music. They attended many years of the Country Music Festivals in Hunter Mtn. NY. They made friendships there they still cherish today. Later traveling to Nashville, TN and Branson, MO.



Harold's life long love of cars was evident by the one's you could see in his barn over the years. From Thunderbirds, Mustangs, Cadillacs to pick-up trucks, he was always tinkering and making them better. He wouldn't collect them, he would buy one, fix it up and get it running again and then sell it to make room for the next one. True to his farming roots he also found and restored a few Farm-All Cubs over the years. Harold recently purchased a restored 1967 CJ5 Military Jeep in New Jersey and was proud to see it sitting in his yard.



Of all his accomplishments he was most proud of his family. Growing up with 10 brothers and sisters instilled in him the importance of family and staying close to each other. His wife Kay, their children and grandchildren, were his greatest love of all.



Beside his wife Kay, Harold's family includes son Robert A. Snow and his wife Wendy S. of Northfield, son Mark E. Snow and his wife Linda J. of Bernardston, daughter Tammy J. Powell and her husband Don J. of Bernardston, four grandchildren; Jesse A., Kayla M. Jocelyn M. and Kayti D., as well as many nieces and nephews that he maintained good relationships through the years.



He was predeceased by his siblings; Arah, Edward Jr., Irah, Beatrice, Allene, Eva, Edwina, Nettie, Marjorie and Orah.



A graveside service will take place in Center Cemetery in Bernardston at a time and date to be announced. Due to the Coronavirus there are no calling hours.



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family.





