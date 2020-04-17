Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold M. Fonda. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Harold M. Fonda, 93, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Greenfield, MA, following a period of declining health. He was born on March 16, 1927 in Underhill, VT., son of Fordyce and Ora (Russin) Fonda and was educated in local public schools.



He owned and operated a chicken farm in Shelburne Falls, MA, while at the same time was a milk tester for the DHA in Massachusetts. He retired as the Manager for Old Fox Chemical Co., Deerfield, MA.



Harold enjoyed fishing and hunting, small engine repair and carpentry. He was ingenious at designing and building the impossible! Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family, his friends and with his cat "Morris". Anyone who knew Harold, loved him for his sense of humor.



Survivors include his children, Jackie and Nelson Cushing, Tom and Brenda Fonda, step children, Marie Grenier, Charlie and Annette, Sonny and Jeanne, Larry Sargent and Judy and Mark Desreuisseau. Additionally, he leaves 22 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren and will be sadly missed by Morris the cat. He was predeceased by his parents, 2 sisters, Irene Knox, Uncle Shirley Fonda Veins, 1st wife Jean Wooley and by is 2nd wife Lilia Fonda and by 2 grandchildren.



Harold's family would like to thank special friends, Linda Cobb, Tom, Daniel, and Nathan Provost, John Woitkiewicz and Dehila Russell for their kindness and generosity. A celebration of Harold's life will be announced at a later date. Expressions of affection are suggested in the form of a contribution in Harold's name to the animal shelter of one's choice.



The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at

