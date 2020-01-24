Harold Milton Streeter, 74, passed away suddenly on January 20, 2020. Harold "Hal" was a lifelong resident of Sudbury, MA and is survived by his fiancee Mary Moran; sister Carol Roberts and her husband Win; brother Robert Streeter and his wife Liz Olsen; stepsister Catherine Lodge; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many good friends. Hal was preceded in death by his mother Barbara (Newton) Streeter and his father Milton Streeter, and his stepmother Frances H. Streeter.
Hal was an Air Force veteran, having served in Vietnam. His professional career spanned many diverse high technology companies and focused on managing manufacturing operations. When he retired, he developed a home remodeling business. Hal was an avid gardener, a woodworking artisan, and he enjoyed sailing, small-craft flying and racing Porsches in auto slalom.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, January 28 from 10:30-11:15 am, followed by a memorial service at 11:15am, at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road/Route 20, Sudbury. The family suggests donations in Hal's name to the Sudbury Valley Trustees, 18 Wolbach Road, Sudbury, MA 01776, or online at www.svtweb.org. For online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in Recorder on Jan. 24, 2020