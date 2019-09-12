Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold R. Dove. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harold R. Dove, 91, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 at Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend, Vermont. He was born April 5, 1928 in Ausable Forks, New York. The son of John Harold and Jeanette Marie (Chamberlain) Dove.



In the 40's, he enlisted in the army at Devils Lake, North Dakota. He was inducted at Saint Paul Minnesota. Later, he was transferred to Harlington Field, Texas and trained as an aerial gunner. He served in the 8th Army Air Core as a gunner on a B17 bomber and assigned to combat duty.



After serving his country, he acquired his G.E.D.



He had two former wives: Donna Jean (Magoon) Dove and Kathleen (Doyle) Dove over his life time. He had three children from Donna Jean (Magoon) Dove.



Later, in the 70's he took college courses in Bowling Green, Kentucky.



He was the jack of all trades for his work experience. He managed motels, was a Respiratory Therapist at the Greenfield Public Hospital, Real Estate Broker and retired as a Carpenter.



Harold was the vice President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2445 in Brattleboro, Vermont in the 80's.



He is survived by his children, grandchildren, siblings and many nieces and nephews. His children are - daughter, Denise (Dove) Vassar of Turners Falls, MA; son, David and wife (Laurie) Dove of Whately, MA; son Derek Dove of Conway, MA, as well as two grandchildren: Michelle Vassar of Turners Falls, MA and Dalton Dove of Orange, MA. His surviving siblings are - sister, Lavern (Dove) Corey of Halifax, VT; brother, Gordon Dove of Shorter, AL; brother, Wayne Dove of Fredericksburg, VA; sister Thelma (Dove) Caldwell of Orange, MA; sister, Elaine Dove of Reedsboro, VT. His predeceased siblings were: sister, June (Dove) Gray; brother, Norman Dove; sister, Mona (Dove) Momaney.



On Saturday, September 28, 2019 calling hours and Celebration of Life service will be held at the United Church of Bernardston located at 58 Church Street, Bernardston, MA 01337: Calling Hours 9:00-11:00 a.m. Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Suzanne Andrews officiating.



A gathering will be held at the church following the service.



The family would like to thank the staff at Valley Cares where he resided over the past 3 years and to the staff at Grace Cottage Hospital for providing care beyond their duties.



Contributions may be made in his memory to: Valley Cares, P.O. Box 341, Townshend, VT 05353.





