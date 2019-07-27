Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Margaret Porter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAZEL MARGARET PORTER (nee Hufton) Aged 92 Passed away on July 16, 2019, in her home in Northampton, MA. She was born in East Jordan, Michigan, on December 14, 1926. She was the youngest of four girls. Both of her parents were from Grimsby, Lincolnshire, England.



Hazel was valedictorian of her class in Vermontville, Michigan. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Albion College and her Master's from Columbia University. She earned her certification as a Pastoral Psychotherapist from the Pennsylvania Foundation for Pastoral Care and Counseling in Philadelphia, PA, in 1980.



Hazel was a teacher in public schools in upstate New York and in Detroit, Michigan. In 1980, she started work as a therapist at the Greenfield Pastoral Counseling Center, in Greenfield, MA, eventually opening a private practice from which she retired at the age of 77.



She was extremely active in the community of Heath and in the churches she attended, both the Heath Union Church and the Charlemont Federated Church.



Hazel is survived by three of her four children: Jennella Porter; Laura Elaine Porter; and John Mark Porter. She is predeceased by her husband, The Reverend Perry Murdock Porter (1927-1977), and her second husband, Alastair George Maitland, C.B.E. (1916-2011), and her daughter, Emily Jane Porter-Blood (1953-1988). Hazel also has three surviving grandchildren, Nathaniel Elliot Blood, Heather Jacqueline Porter, and Alexander Jackson Porter. She also is survived by her stepchildren: Ian Hamilton Maitland; Alastair Angus Maitland; and Anne Elizabeth (Maitland) Baiocchi, and 3 step grandchildren, Alexander Ito Maitland, Aliona Maitland, and Nicholas Thomas Baiocchi.



A memorial service will be held in the fall, the date yet to be decided. Please contact the Porter Family at PO Box 31, Heath, MA 01346, for further details.

