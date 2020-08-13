1/1
Heath Chaffee
1978 - 2020
{ "" }
Heath Chaffee, a longtime resident of Easthampton passed away on August 8th at the age of 42. Heath was born January 27, 1978 in Greenfield MA, the son of Dennis and Virginia (Foskett) Chaffee.

Heath moved to Easthampton in 1984 where he attended local schools, graduating from Easthampton High School in 1996. After graduation he worked as a cook in many area restaurants,

Heath is survived by his mother and stepfather Ginny and John Deiling of Easthampton, and his father and stepmother Dennis and Kathy Chaffee of Orange, MA. He also leaves behind many Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family

Published in Recorder on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home
15 Park Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0872
