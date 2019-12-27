Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen A. Christian. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen A. (Zak) Christian, 91, of Montague Street passed away Tuesday 12/24/19 at home. The oldest of five children, Helen was born in Turners Falls on May 16, 1928, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Dlugoz) Zak. She attended local schools in Turners Falls and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School Class of 1946. Helen was a lifelong resident of Turners Falls.



She was employed in the Tax Collector's Office for the Town of Montague for many years until her retirement and worked on church bazaars and tag sales.



In her earlier years she enjoyed long rides with her husband Moe, dining out and spending time with her family and friends. Most recently, Helen most enjoyed going on trips and spending time with her granddaughter and her granddaughter's husband.



Among her survivors, Helen leaves her granddaughter Jennifer Roman and her husband Iseral, with whom she resided; a son in law, Robert Hicks; two brothers, Joseph Zak of Turners Falls and Frances Zak, Sr. of Russell; two sisters, Evelyn Gochinski of Turners Falls and Shirley Webb of Greenfield; and several nieces and nephews.



Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles "Moe" Christian on November 6, 2001 and her daughter, Linda Hicks on April 29, 2014.



Funeral services will be held Friday 1/3 at 9:15am from the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10am at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Turners Falls. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery.



Calling hours will be held Thursday 1/2 from 4-6pm at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 84 K Street, Turners Falls, MA 01376.



