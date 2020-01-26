Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen A. Vight. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary





Helen was born in Charlemont on December 29, 1926 the daughter of Ray and Christine (Barnes) Hicks. She was a graduate of Charlemont High School. Soon after graduating Helen and her two cousins traveled by train to see their grandfather William Barnes, in Florida. It was a trip that Helen often talked about throughout her life, even in the last few days.



As a teenager she worked at the Indian Plaza in Charlemont and then for a brief time she worked at Lamson and Goodnow in Shelburne Falls. For many years, Helen was the bookkeeper for the family farm, the Hicks Brothers Farm in Charlemont. She kept track of all the details while her brothers maintained the farm.



Helen was a very generous and giving person, always giving what she could to those in need. Within her family, she could be counted on to send you a card for your special day. Birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, whatever the occasion Helen would send you a card to celebrate with you.



She was a country music fan and especially liked Johnny Cash.



Helen is survived by a brother Walter Hicks and his wife Beverly of Charlemont, a sister-in-law Alice Hicks also of Charlemont, and many nieces and nephews.



Helen was predeceased by her husband Eugene Vight as well as a brother Richard Hicks.



A graveside service will take place later in the spring in Leavitt Cemetery at a date and time to be announced.



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.



www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com

Helen A. (Hicks) Vight, 93, formerly of Burrington Rd., died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield.Helen was born in Charlemont on December 29, 1926 the daughter of Ray and Christine (Barnes) Hicks. She was a graduate of Charlemont High School. Soon after graduating Helen and her two cousins traveled by train to see their grandfather William Barnes, in Florida. It was a trip that Helen often talked about throughout her life, even in the last few days.As a teenager she worked at the Indian Plaza in Charlemont and then for a brief time she worked at Lamson and Goodnow in Shelburne Falls. For many years, Helen was the bookkeeper for the family farm, the Hicks Brothers Farm in Charlemont. She kept track of all the details while her brothers maintained the farm.Helen was a very generous and giving person, always giving what she could to those in need. Within her family, she could be counted on to send you a card for your special day. Birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, whatever the occasion Helen would send you a card to celebrate with you.She was a country music fan and especially liked Johnny Cash.Helen is survived by a brother Walter Hicks and his wife Beverly of Charlemont, a sister-in-law Alice Hicks also of Charlemont, and many nieces and nephews.Helen was predeceased by her husband Eugene Vight as well as a brother Richard Hicks.A graveside service will take place later in the spring in Leavitt Cemetery at a date and time to be announced.Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. Published in Recorder on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close