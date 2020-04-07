Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Elayne Hyjek. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Elayne Hyjek 95 of Greenfield, MA passed away on April 6, 2020 at Poet's Seat Health Care Center.



Elayne, the name mom always went by, was born June 13, 1924 in Greenfield, MA, the daughter of Harry and Dora (Gebo) Singley. She graduated from Greenfield High School in 1942 and married Thomas Griswold. They had 2 sons, Tom and Steve. They moved to Southern California living there for several years. They were later divorced.



On March 13, 1965 she married Donald Hyjek and they eventually moved back to Greenfield and shared 47 years together. She was employed at one time at Lunts Silver Shop. Elayne was a member of the Holy Trinity Church.



Mom loved to travel. Her and dad traveled throughout the United States spending most holidays with family, first with grandchildren and in later years with the great grandchildren.



Elayne is survived by her sons Thomas Griswold and his wife Barbara of Rupert Idaho and Steven Griswold of Windsor California, her five grandchildren Michele Knopp, Corey Griswold, Shawn Griswold, Justin Griswold and Morgan Griswold, nine great grandchildren, Keegan, Logan and Chancey Knopp, Jackson, Mollie and Ashley Griswold, Lucy and Ballard Griswold and Jamie More, and one great great grandson Konnor Knopp along with several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald Hyjek and her brother Edward Singley.



In lieu of flowers it is requested memorial contributions be sent to the .



The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff at Poet's Seat and New England Hospice for all the love and care they gave Elayne over the last 2 years. We would also like to thank her wonderful neighbors and friends. Because of their kindness she was able to stay in her home for several years after Don passed away.



A private graveside service will take place in Arms Cemetery, Shelburne Falls.



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family.

Helen Elayne Hyjek 95 of Greenfield, MA passed away on April 6, 2020 at Poet's Seat Health Care Center.Elayne, the name mom always went by, was born June 13, 1924 in Greenfield, MA, the daughter of Harry and Dora (Gebo) Singley. She graduated from Greenfield High School in 1942 and married Thomas Griswold. They had 2 sons, Tom and Steve. They moved to Southern California living there for several years. They were later divorced.On March 13, 1965 she married Donald Hyjek and they eventually moved back to Greenfield and shared 47 years together. She was employed at one time at Lunts Silver Shop. Elayne was a member of the Holy Trinity Church.Mom loved to travel. Her and dad traveled throughout the United States spending most holidays with family, first with grandchildren and in later years with the great grandchildren.Elayne is survived by her sons Thomas Griswold and his wife Barbara of Rupert Idaho and Steven Griswold of Windsor California, her five grandchildren Michele Knopp, Corey Griswold, Shawn Griswold, Justin Griswold and Morgan Griswold, nine great grandchildren, Keegan, Logan and Chancey Knopp, Jackson, Mollie and Ashley Griswold, Lucy and Ballard Griswold and Jamie More, and one great great grandson Konnor Knopp along with several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald Hyjek and her brother Edward Singley.In lieu of flowers it is requested memorial contributions be sent to the .The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff at Poet's Seat and New England Hospice for all the love and care they gave Elayne over the last 2 years. We would also like to thank her wonderful neighbors and friends. Because of their kindness she was able to stay in her home for several years after Don passed away.A private graveside service will take place in Arms Cemetery, Shelburne Falls.Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family. Published in Recorder on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.