Helen Elizabeth May
Helen Elizabeth (Douglas) May of Amherst, Massachusetts passed away from natural causes on Saturday Nov 29th. She was 97 years old.

Helen graduated from Greenfield High School in 1941 and earned a nursing degree from Franklin County Public Hospital in 1944. She worked as Registered Nurse almost her entire life.

While her family is deeply saddened, they are grateful to have had such a kind, loving, genuine and easy-going human being for their mother. They are thankful for all their happy memories and those that have been shared with them by so many. Helen loved her children and grandchildren deeply. She was happiest holding a new baby or engaging young ones in endless games of make believe or a project with just a pair of scissors and a box. She also loved strong coffee (sometimes three pots a day!), the ocean at the Cape, late night games of Scrabble, complete with popcorn and milkshakes, the crossword puzzle, and just being with her family, particularly if she was the last one to bed. She had a great sense of humor, often getting silly laughing over nothing. She always made room at the crowded kitchen table for her children's friends and would be disappointed if they didn't eat something. We love you more, Mom.

Helen was predeceased by her husband, Clinton Earl May, whom she married in 1946. She is survived by her seven children and their partners, Priscilla (May) Page of Amherst, Geoffrey & Gretchen May of South Deerfield, Peter May & Ellie Gellman of Leverett, David and Cynthia May of Ponte Vedra, Florida, Jonathan May and the late Elizabeth Clarke of Sound Beach, New York, Emily (May) and Peter Markavage of Moraga, California, and Sarah May and Tom Kuchta of Hollis, New Hampshire. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, six great grandchildren and four great, great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2021.

Memorial guestbook at www.douglassfuneral.com

Published in Recorder on Nov. 30, 2020.
