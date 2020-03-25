Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Gochinski. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen (Zalenski) Forrestall Gochinski, 95, of Freeman Drive died Saturday 3/21/20 at home. She was born in Montague on January 2, 1925, the daughter of Stanley A. and Lenora (Waraksa) Zalenski. Helen attended local schools and was a graduate of Greenfield High School Class of 1942.



Helen was employed in the clerical department at the Greenfield Tap & Die for thirty eight years before her retirement in 1986.



Helen loved her family, enjoyed always helping out or planning a party. She loved making a new recipe to try and pass along. She also enjoyed NASCAR and the Red Sox. During her life, Helen travelled all over the continental United States, Alaska and Hawaii; her biggest trip was to Europe and Poland.



Among her survivors, Helen leaves her daughter, Maureen Newell and her husband Ray of Miles City, MT; two sisters, Mildred Isles of Greenfield and Janet Dufraine of Turners Falls; two grandchildren, Michael Newell and his wife Monica and Jessica Maes and her husband David; two great grandchildren, Coal and Wyatt Newell; her aunt, Antoinette Aitken of Sarasota, Florida and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



Helen was predeceased by her first husband, Joseph Forrestall and her second husband, Stanley Gochinski.



Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Peace Church and burial at Calvary Cemetery will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Massachusetts Chapter, 101 First Ave, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02154.



