Helen Julia Kuchieski passed away on Wednesday, August 28th at the age of 100. Helen was the daughter of the late Anthony and Carolina (Narkun) Lankarge. Helen was born on March 27, 1919 and was a lifelong resident of South Deerfield, MA. Remarkably, Helen was able to live independently at her residence well into her late 90's before moving to the Elaine Center in Hadley, MA in 2018. Helen was predeceased by her husband Peter M. Kuchieski and her daughter Paula Margaret O'Shea, whose passing at a young age was a heartfelt burden she carried throughout her life.



Helen was a nurse who worked for many years at the Farren Hospital in Montague, Ma. Upon retirement she worked in the bakery department at Stop & Shop in Hadley, Ma.



Helen had an outgoing personality and loved meeting new people, which led her to continue to gain many new friends throughout her life.



Helen was devoted to her family, her church, her friends and was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox, whose love for the team she passed on to her son Peter and grandson Michael. Helen also took great pride in her beautiful yard, insisting on weekly mowings and landscaping.



Helen will be missed by her son, Peter M. Kuchieski Jr. and wife Ann of Belchertown, granddaughter Jill Jagodzinski and husband David of Hatfield, grandson Michael Kuchieski and wife Lisa of Pearl River, NY and granddaughter Connie Cutler of Rutland, MA. She also leaves several great-grandchildren including Alexa, Sophia, Brewer and Gunnar. She will be missed by several nieces and nephews as well as her dear friend Charlene Chmura of South Deerfield.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 4th at the Wrisley Funeral Home of South Deerfield. Calling hours will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m with Fr. Philippe Roux officiating. The Rosary Confraternity will meet at the funeral home at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, South Deerfield.



In lieu flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Deerfield Police Relief Association.



