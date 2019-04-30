Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen L. Hutchinson. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 87 Franklin St Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-8853 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen L. (Suchanek) Hutchinson, 76, of 19 West St., died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.



Helen was born in Greenfield, MA on January 25, 1943 the daughter of Carl Suchanek and Betty (Sheperd) Suchanek. Her mother was later married to Louis "Papa" Pasquale. She studied in Greenfield schools and was a graduate of Greenfield High School, class of 1961.



Helen was married to Donald Hutchinson on February 9, 1963 and together they raised 8 children.



Helen was a well known cake decorator and instructor in the Greenfield area for over 40 years and also worked at Call's Corner store for several years. She enjoyed crocheting and won many awards at the Franklin County Fair over the years.



She was a huge Red Sox fanatic and never missed a game.



Survivors beside her husband of 56 years, include her children; Donald Hutchinson, Jr of Kinderhook, NY, Dianne Bassett and partner Edward Galipault of Gill, MA, Thomas Hutchinson and wife Angela of Shalotte, NC, Janine Hutchinson-Mitchell and husband Michael Mitchell of Greenfield, Joseph Hutchinson and partner Beth McDermott of Madison, CT, Angela Kendrick and husband Tommie Kendrick of Greenfield, Andrea Hutchinson Tuttle of Greenfield, 16 grandchildren; Joshua and Sarah Hutchinson, Jacob and Rachael Bassett, Nicholas and Chloe Hutchinson, Bella Mitchell, Joseph and Emily Hutchinson, Tommie, Anna and Amelia Kendrick, Austin, Cameron and Haylee Tuttle, 10 great grandchildren, three brothers; Richard Suchanek and wife Beverly of Greenfield, Thomas Suchanek and wife Cindy of Greenfield, Raymond Suchanek and wife Molly of Woodstock, GA, several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Helen was predeceased by sister Ruth Whitney, brother Ronald Joseph Suchanek, daughter Aimee Hutchinson Petcen, and grandson Jeremiah Tuttle.



Helen will always be remembered as a loving, caring mother and grandmother. Her strong will, kind heart and many talents were admired by all who knew her. She will be dearly missed by her husband, family and many loved ones and her memories will remain with us, always.



Visiting hours for family and friends will be Friday evening from 6 to 8 pm at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 87 Franklin St., Greenfield.



A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 4, at 2:00 pm at the Robbins Memorial Church, Munson St., Greenfield. Burial services will be private.



A Celebration of Helen's Life will be held at a later date.



