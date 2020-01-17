Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Marie Reed. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Marie (MacDonald) Reed passed away at home on January 13, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1916, the daughter of Joseph (Hurst) MacDonald and Ellen (Bourbeau) MacDonald from Conway, MA. Helen attended Conway Schools. In addition to working on the family farm, she was employed at the Conway Grammar School as the cafeteria cook for over 25 years and drove the local school bus. Her shepherd's pie and sloppy Joes were legendary amongst the schoolchildren.



Helen married Cullen Johnson Reed, her favorite dance partner, on January 17, 1936. Upon retirement, Helen and Cullen enjoyed traveling across the country and visited many national parks such as Yellowstone. Helen's love of travel never abated. At 90 years old, she embarked on an Alaskan adventure cruise with family. She was no doubt the oldest member of the trip and enjoyed meeting fellow travelers.



Helen was predeceased by Cullen, her husband of 58 years, in 1994. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Lester, Edward, Russell, Frederick, Donald, and Ernest, and her sister, Florence Kurkulonis. She leaves two sons, Lester Reed (wife, Carol) and Alan Reed (wife, Suzanne,) and a daughter, Nancy Bovio, (husband, Harry).



Helen was blessed with five grandchildren: Kelly Bovio Baker and Christopher Bovio, and Adam, Ryan and Daniel Reed. She also had six great grandchildren: Madison and Zachary Baker, Mallory, Dana, Shea and Michaela Reed.



Helen was a member of the United Congregational Church of Conway. She was the ultimate optimist to whom every day was a "sunny day". Her greatest desire was to make everyone happy, and she lifted the spirits of all of those around her. She never shied away from hard work. Her motto was, "You gotta do what you gotta do." Helen had a green thumb; her smile made the flowers grow. She was a joy to her family and an example to everyone on how to live your life with compassion, kindness, humor and an unwavering commitment to family and community.



Calling hours will be held at Wrisley Funeral Home, Sugarloaf St., South Deerfield, from 5-7:00 on Tuesday, January 21st. A funeral service will be held at Wrisley Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 22nd, at 10:00.



Burial will take place in the spring.



We want to thank all of Helen's dedicated caregivers, our angels, and the community that loved and supported this wonderful person for 103 years. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Helen's name to the Town of Conway - Ambulance Dept., P.O. Box 240, Conway, MA 01341, or to Overlook Hospice, 88 Masonic Home Rd., #2, Charlton, MA 01507.



