Helen P. (Thomas) Horan, 86, of Woodard Road died Friday 3/22. She was born in Queens, NY on March 17, 1933, the daughter of James and Jeanette (Raymond) Thomas.
Helen worked at Wilson's Department Store in Greenfield for almost twenty years, as a mastectomy fitter.
She loved playing cards, cooking, long walks, needle point, crocheting, and especially spending time with her family and friends.
Among her survivors, Helen leaves three daughters, Terry Suchanek and her husband Dick of Greenfield, Maryann Bonnette and her husband Bruce of Hinsdale, NH, and Kathleen Wallitis and her husband Robert of Greenfield; eleven grandchildren; two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, James D. Horan, Jr. on January 16, 2013; two sons, Michael Horan in November of 1994 and Dennis Horan in March of 2012 and a granddaughter, Meaghan Horan in June of 2012.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday 3/27 at 9:15am from the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10am at Holy Trinity Church in Greenfield with the Rev. Timothy Campoli officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday evening from 5-7pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to The , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
Published in Recorder on Mar. 25, 2019