Helen R. (Billiel) Clark, 70, of Colrain, MA passed away Saturday evening (12/14/2019) at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield, MA with her loving family by her side.



Helen was born in Colrain on April 30, 1949 the daughter of Leo and Freda (Herzig) Billiel. She attended Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls and graduated with the Class of 1967. She worked as a waitress at Archie's Coffee Shop and The Sweetheart Restaurant in Shelburne Falls, as well as a nurse's aide with the Anchorage Nursing Home in Shelburne.



Helen devoted her life to her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, knitting, cooking, and baking for her family. She was a joy to all of those she encountered and will be greatly missed.



Survivors include her son Tyler and his wife Shelly of Greenfield, son Todd of Colrain, son Jeremy and his wife Belinda of Clarksville, TN, daughter Jill Sturgeon and her husband Paul of Wasilla, AK, daughter Amanda Cahoon and her husband John of Plaistow, NH, son Adam and his fiancee Sarah of Colrain, brother Jeff and his wife Lola of OH, brother Randall and his wife Carol of VA, and of course her sister-in-law and great friend Cheryl Billiel of Colrain. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her grandchildren, Wyatt, Jacob, Jessie, Aaron, Damien, Josef, Harlee, Berit, Lily, Madelyn, Molly, Troy, Mackenzie, Vivienne, Ryleigh, and Ryan. She was also great-grandmother to Oaklee and Lawson. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Harry in 2012 as well as her parents and brother Lee.



The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Labelle's Rest Home and Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility for the care they've provided her over the past few years.



At Helen's request, there will be no public services. Johnson Funeral Home, 104 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.

