Helen S. Yarmac, formerly of 185 L Street in Turners Falls and a resident of the Buckley Health Care Center, Greenfield, MA, died peacefully on June 11th, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was 101 years young.



Helen was born in Turners Falls on January 12, 1919 to Adolph and Josefa (Kowalska) Siwicki. She was educated in the Montague Public Schools and a graduate of Turners Falls High School Class of 1936. Helen was employed by former TRW, in the Billing Department.



A woman of unparalleled energy, Helen's life reflected her great affinity for the arts, particularly painting, fashion, and interior decorating; in addition to gardening, sewing, knitting, crocheting and other handicrafts. A prolific painter in various mediums, to include oils and acrylics, she took lessons with celebrated New England artists, Lester Stevens and Louise Minks; her numerous artworks are treasured by both friends and family. A lifelong member of the Montague Public Libraries, she was a voracious reader and instilled her love of the written word in both her children and grandchildren. She took immense pleasure in travel as well as spending summers swimming and playing pitch at Lake Wyola.



Helen's greatest joy in life was her family, in whom she took great pride and with whom she spent countless hours, playing cards and enjoying a shared pride in Polish heritage and customs. She was a devout communicant of Our Lady of Cz?stochowa Church in Turners Falls, MA, where she was a member of the Holy Rosary Society and supported numerous parish activities.



Helen was predeceased by her loving husband Edward "Benny" Yarmac in July 2006, by her son Martin E. Yarmac and by her brothers and sisters, Edward Siwicki, Adolph Siwicki Jr., Blanche Siwicki Kawecki, Josephine Siwicki Hicks, Julia Siwicki, and Amelia Siwicki Hopkins. Survivors include her loving daughter, Susan J. Yarmac of Turners Falls; and four granddaughters: Julianne "Juli" (Wysocki) Broadwater, Alexandra "Ola" Wysocki, Elizabeth "Ella" Wysocki, and Maria Phoebe (Yarmac) Green; as well as four great grand-children: Faith Green, Liam Green, Brody Green, and Aiden Broadwater. She leaves numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews who all remember her with affection.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Helen's niece, Barbara "Bobbie" Kucenski, who was a daily visitor during Helen's residency at Buckley Health Care Center. Additionally, the family remains profoundly grateful to the staff at Buckley Health Care Center, especially Sandy, Pam and Melody, for their devotion and dedicated care.



A Memorial Mass will be held at a date and time to be announced.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory can be made to Our Lady of Cz?stochowa Church 84 K St, Turners Falls, MA 01376 or to Montague Public Library, 201 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA 01376.



