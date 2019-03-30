Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Holton Conland II. View Sign





He completed his apprenticeship at Pratt & Whitney Small Tool. He and his best friend, J. David Paulsen started Manufacturing Service Corporation in 1965. He had a love of dogs, music, golfing, tennis, travel, stamp collecting, Ham Radio, neighborhood car-side chats, Winnie-the-Pooh, and Tigger too. He also enjoyed Wisconsin trips with his family, friends and the "Fat Boys."



He was a long-time member of The Hartford Canoe Club. He loved watching his children, grandchildren and great granddaughter grow and thrive.



Besides his loving wife Judy, Harry is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Jean Soucy and her husband Michael of Coventry, Virginia, Anne Conland-Murdoch and her husband George of Mansfield Center, and Diana Ruth Conland of New Haven; his grandchildren, Michael Conland Soucy and his wife Michelle, Eryka Leslie Soucy and her partner Ben Christensen, Holton Joseph Soucy and his partner Jordyn Diaz, and Sarah Rose Hines; and his great granddaughter, Alayna Nicole Soucy.



A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Mansfield, 945 Storrs Rd., Storrs. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



For online condolences please visit:



UDDUP TTFN.

Henry Holton Conland, II, 79, of Storrs, beloved husband of Judith (Jones) Conland passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born February 6, 1940 in Hartford, the son of the late Henry James and Sarah (Connell) Conland.He completed his apprenticeship at Pratt & Whitney Small Tool. He and his best friend, J. David Paulsen started Manufacturing Service Corporation in 1965. He had a love of dogs, music, golfing, tennis, travel, stamp collecting, Ham Radio, neighborhood car-side chats, Winnie-the-Pooh, and Tigger too. He also enjoyed Wisconsin trips with his family, friends and the "Fat Boys."He was a long-time member of The Hartford Canoe Club. He loved watching his children, grandchildren and great granddaughter grow and thrive.Besides his loving wife Judy, Harry is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Jean Soucy and her husband Michael of Coventry, Virginia, Anne Conland-Murdoch and her husband George of Mansfield Center, and Diana Ruth Conland of New Haven; his grandchildren, Michael Conland Soucy and his wife Michelle, Eryka Leslie Soucy and her partner Ben Christensen, Holton Joseph Soucy and his partner Jordyn Diaz, and Sarah Rose Hines; and his great granddaughter, Alayna Nicole Soucy.A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Mansfield, 945 Storrs Rd., Storrs. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com UDDUP TTFN. Published in Recorder on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close