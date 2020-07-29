Howard E. Wing, Jr. of Woodstock, VT, died on June 18, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Greenfield, MA on August 31,1931, Mr. Wing was graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1953, with a BS in Engineering, and went on as an MIT Sloan Fellow to complete his MS.Mr. Wing was a Commissioned Officer on the Aircraft Carrier, The U.S.S Randolph, during the Suez Crisis 1956-1957.He worked at Raytheon Company in Bedford, MA as an Engineer for twenty-five years. Upon his retirement, he then decided to pursue his life-long passion in woodworking and design, studying under master-woodworker Robert March in Worcester, MA.In 1991. Mr. Wing and Betsy, his wife of 40 years, moved to Vermont where he established his own successful, artisanal, wood furniture workshop. He crafted original, distinctive, contemporary designs, cabinetry, and reproductions of museum furniture that have been exhibited in galleries throughout New England and mentioned in Fine Woodworking Magazine.Mr. Wing is survived by his wife Betsy Wing, children of his former marriage to the late Florence M. Wing of Waterford, CT, his daughter, Gail Wing Kelleher of Leominster, MA, his son, Howard A. Wing of Redondo Beach, CA, his stepson Kevin Green, his grandson, Graham Green, his sister Mary Miller of West Springfield, MA, his nieces, Lynda Short and Lucy Short, his nephews, Phil Short, Kenneth Short, and Vernon Miller, Chris Miller, and Steven Miller. Mr. Wing was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Wing, of Boxborough, MA and his sister, Virginia Short of Greenfield, MA.