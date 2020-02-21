Howard J. Barnard, 77, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday (02-18-2020) at home. Born in Hartford, CT on July 17, 1942 to Gordon and Marguerite (Lodovico) Barnard, he was a graduate of Bloomfield High School, University of Connecticut (Bachelor's in Political Science) and University of Hartford (Masters of Education). He married the former Catherine Fahey on June 29, 1968.



Howard was a teacher of Social Studies at Frontier Regional High School for over 30 years. He enjoyed reading, politics, TV News, was Chairman of the School Committee and a member of the Town Council and the Planning Board of Appeals in Greenfield in his younger years.



Survivors include his wife Catherine, son Michael (wife Kerrie Rusk) of Greenfield, daughter Karen Brunette (husband Scott) of Southampton ands granddaughter Victoria Brunette. He also leaves his two brothers: Gordon Barnard of Winter Park, FL and Jack Barnard of Waterford, CT and many nieces and nephews.



At Howard's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.

