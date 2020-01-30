Howard Jay Arkush, 81, of Hillsboro Beach, FL passed away on Jan. 26. He was born in Jersey City, N.J., on December 18, 1938 to Selma (Lichtenstein) and Mitchell J. Arkush. He was a long-time resident of Greenfield, MA and the owner of The Red Barn Antiques and A.J. Howard Co. office furniture on River Street in Greenfield. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a former President of the Pioneer Valley Antique Dealers Association.
Mr. Arkush is survived by wife Carole (Weiss) of 56 years, son Evan of San Francisco, CA, daughter Ellen Sneider (Jonathan) and grandchildren Max Harrison and Sadie Julia of Kirkland, WA.
Services are @ 11am on Fri Jan. 31st at the Greenfield Hebrew Cemetery, followed by a gathering of family and friends. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Recorder on Jan. 30, 2020