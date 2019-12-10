Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard O. Spaulding. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary

It's with great sadness that we say goodbye to Howard O. Spaulding, 97, of Winchester, NH, who passed away on Dec 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Howard was born August 20, 1922 in E. Northfield, MA to Clarence Spaulding of Cornish Flat, and Margaret Buffum, of Winchester, New Hampshire.



Coming from an educated line, Howard attended Northfield Mt. Hermon Seminary in E. Northfield, MA. Later, he was part of the Sewer Department Commission in Winchester, NH. During WWII Howard served in the 3rd Marine Division 12 Regiment 2nd Battalion, Company E. He worked closely with the officers, allowing him to befriend many including George Van Orden. Howard spent time in Guadalcanal, Bouganville, and New Zealand. During his years of service, he was proud to have completed the V-5 Program, signed by Alexander Vandegrift. Since WWII, Howard had a passion for flying; from his home airstrip to work, and as far as Haiti & the Bahamas. His son Nathan shares his passion for flying. When he wasn't flying Howard enjoyed working on mechanical equipment; whether it was designing or rebuilding. He had an absolute love of steam technology, politics, history, literature, sugaring, contra dance, old time music, and haying, a family tradition for five generations. His ancestor Francis H.Buffum, author of Fourteenth Regiment New Hampshire Volunteers , began haying the family land in the 1800's. Howard was even haying on his 97 th birthday! His fascination with innovative technology, trains, and history combined in his collecting of historical equipment to open a museum.



Howard was predeceased by his siblings Marion, Edith, Ruth, and James. He credited his strong mechanical aptitude to his grandfather Jesse Howard Lord. Howard showed an early talent for engineering, and attended a two-year course in aero-engineering. He had the honor of meeting aircraft & helicopter pioneer Igor Sikorsky ,and US Pumice Co. founder Fay Sheldon.



Howard applied his talents as a mechanical engineer at Northrup Grumman for eleven years, at Curtiss Wright, and at UMass for 22 years. Over a nine-year stretch at Grumman he did not miss a day. He invented an aircraft fuel head proportioning control valve for the F11F & the A6. He also invented a domestic water saving device.



Howard drove across Europe and Asia where he met his wife. In the Middle East, he encountered the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, was trapped, and protected by Father Francis. In Calcutta he met Mother Theresa and stayed with her assistant.



Howard was predeceased by his first wife Nell Brassor, and survived by his children Warren Spaulding (Charlene), and very close friend Linda Rogers; he is survived by his wife Vasantha of 52 years, his children Nathan Spaulding, Chandrika Palhof (Andrew), Miriam Spaulding (Scott), Kumaran Spaulding, Geoffrey Spaulding(Tiffany); and grandchildren Jason, Josh, Kaliana, McKayla, Darian, Andrew, Matt, Julianna, Corinne, Andrew Jr.,Savannah, and Cordell; and many cousins including Steven Johnson ( Rubia) , Bruce Buffum (Stephanie); many nephews & nieces: Paul Spaulding (Cynthia), Joanne O'Connor (Doug), James Smolen (Linda), Nancy Chase (Paul), Diane Tompkins (David), Scott Morrow (Pat), David Brassor (Barbara), David Spaulding, who pre deceased him, (Maureen) Gail Noland (Ralph), and Nancy Nostrand ( Peter ). In addition to his loving family he has many friends who will miss him dearly. This includes several childhood friends to whom he stayed connected, including Tom Bassett, Sami Thirumalaisamy, Ian French, Ernest Bolton, Luther Macon Epps, Jr., Harry Hopkins, Jr , and Jason Burbank. Howard and brother Jim were close to Harry Jr., FDR cabinet member Harry Hopkins Sr.'s son. Nephew Paul still has a camera of Harry Jr.'s. He was a wonderful person who was admired and respected in many ways by people who knew him. We will miss his quick wit, intellect, and great sense of humor the most. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the . Services will be held at Hillside at a later date.



Kidder Funeral Home , 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA is in charge of arrangements.





