Irah W. Snow, 91 of Bernardston, Ma. died Friday (9-27-2019) at Charlene Manor Healthcare Center in Greenfield, Ma. Irah was born in Bernardston, Ma. on July 9, 1928 the son Edward and Allene (Newton) Snow. He was a 1947 graduate of Greenfield High School. He was married to the former Lois McAuliffe on September 22, 1951 in the Goodale United Church in Bernardston. He worked early in life for the fomer Dunnell Fuels in Northfield, then worked for Jewitt Plumbing in Brattleboro, Vt. and finally at Marlboro College in Marlboro, Vt. from where he retired. He was a long time member of the Bernardston Fire Dept. serving for many years as an engineer. He loved camping, jigsaw puzzles, and spending time in his swimming pool.
He is survived by his wife Lois of 68 years, and his sons: Michael and his wife Kerry, Kevin and his wife Sydney and Jeffrey all of Bernardston, Ma. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Sharon Tremholm, Timothy, Phillip, and Hillary Snow, Carla and Calvin Brown, and his brother Harold and his wife Kay of Northfield, Ma. and a sister-in-law Katherine Morse of Margaretville, NY. Eleven great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be October 13, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in Center Cemetery, Bernardston. The Rev. David Neil, Pastor of the United Church of Bernardston will officiate.
There are no calling hours.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Recorder on Sept. 28, 2019