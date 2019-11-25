Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene E. Martin. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary





A native of Montague, MA, Irene was born on September 25, 1927 to Georgianna (Trombley) and Joseph C. Berard. She was educated in Montague Public Schools and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School in the Class of 1945. She was employed as a housekeeper for area Catholic parishes for many years.



Irene was devoted to her family, enjoyed reading and was known by many as the "bread lady". She was a member of the Catholic Women's Council of the former St. Mary's of the Assumption Church in Turners Falls, MA.



Irene was the wife of the late Edward J. Martin, who predeceased her in 1989. She is remembered with affection by her children who include her daughter, Sandra A. Patch (Jack), and sons David R. Martin and John F. Martin (Laura Lee). Additionally, she leaves her grandchildren, Brady Martin, Christina Patch, Jason Martin, Jenna Martin and Bethany Martin, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Irene was predeceased by her six siblings.



Following cremation, interment will take place in St. Anne's Cemetery with her late husband Edward, in a private committal service to be held at the convenience of her family. Visiting hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, expressions of one's affection are preferred to "Warm the Children", P.O. Box 1367, c/o The Recorder, Greenfield, MA 01302.



The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements.

