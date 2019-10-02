Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene L. Bruffee. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Irene L. (Turner) Bruffee, 90, of Congress St. died Friday (9-27-19) at Baystate Franklin Medical Center. She was born in Lowell, MA April 30, 1929 the daughter of Frank and Lucy (Amitage) Turner.



Irene was a graduate of Arms Academy. She was a chamber maid at the former Howard Johnson's Motor Lodge for many years. Irene also was a crossing guard. Irene enjoyed knitting, bingo and having coffee with her friends at Dunkin Donuts. She was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. Most of all Irene was a devoted mother, having been a Mom to many.



She leaves her children; Sandy Hillman and her husband Jim of Greenfield, Gloria Remick of Foristell, MO, Rick Deneault and his wife Debby of Summerland, CA, Jackie Griffith and her husband Scooter of Mesa, AZ, Larry Bruffee and his wife Jean of Buckland and Lynne Patno and her husband Brian of Guilford, VT. Irene also leaves her grandchildren; Josh Hillman (Angie), Katie Hillman (Lee), Karl Remick (Ashley), Sarah Steadman (Jason), Mark Remick (Amy), Jillian Deneault, Jayme Deneault, Kayse Griffith, Fisher Griffith, Kyle Patno, Taylor Patno, Corey Bruffee, Evan Bruffee, 6 great grandchildren. She also leaves her siblings Marion Sears (Bernie), Margie Wissman (Russ) and several nieces and nephews.



Irene was predeceased by her husbands Leroy Deneault and Bill Bruffee, her son James "Jimmy" Deneault, son in-law Glenn Remick and her brothers and sisters; Arthur, Frank, Bob, Joan, Doris and Jack.



Services will be private and at the convenience of her family.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bridge of Flowers P.O. Box 335, Shelburne Falls, MA. 01370.



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.



For condolences, please visit

