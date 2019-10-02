Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene M. Cadran. View Sign Service Information MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME 187 NESMITH ST. Lowell , MA 01852-2825 (978)-452-6361 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME 187 NESMITH ST. Lowell , MA 01852-2825 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME 187 NESMITH ST. Lowell , MA 01852-2825 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Irene M. (Paulin) Cadran, 88 of Lowell, passed away after a long illness, Friday, September 27, 2019 at Blaire House of Tewksbury. She was the wife of Lawrence R. Cadran with whom she shared the last 66 years.



She was born in Turners Falls, MA on March 21, 1931 and was a daughter of the late Isidore and the late Alice (Socquet) Paulin. She was raised in Turner Falls, where she attended the area schools, graduating from Turner Falls High School with the class of 1949. In her 50's, she attended UMass, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration.



Irene resided on Remington Street in Lowell for over 57 years and was a longtime communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church. She started her own doll making business in the 1980's called "Lin-Anne Dolls' which she owned and operated out of her home for over 20 years. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, and RVing with her husband. She also was the organist at St. Anne's Church in Turners Falls while she was a young woman.



In addition to her husband, Lawrence of Lowell, she is survived by her three children, Anne Trottier of Forestville, CA, Linda Cadran of Merrimac, MA, and David Cadran and his wife, Camille of Vancouver, WA; three grandchildren, Justin, Mia, and Sophie; and four great grandchildren, Christian, Dominic, Ethan, and Eva. She is also survived by her brother, Raymond Paulin and his wife, Janet of Forest Park, IL; her nieces, Jennifer Powell and Julie Fitzgerald; and her nephew, Rand Paulin.



ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2019, YOU ARE INVITED TO HER VISITATION FROM 9 A.M. - 10:30 A.M. AT THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361. HER FUNERAL SERVICE WILL FOLLOW IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT 11 A.M., FOLLOWED BY PROCESSION TO ST. MARY CEMETERY IN TEWKSBURY. PLEASE VISIT

