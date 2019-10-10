Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Tomasini. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 104 Bridge St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-6444 Send Flowers Obituary

Irene (Hocumb) Tomasini of Elm St, Shelburne Falls, MA, died October 7, 2019 at Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield. Irene was born in Conway, Massachusetts on June 23, 1926 to George and Louise (Jameson) Hocumb. She grew up and attended elementary school in Conway and was a 1943 graduate of Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls, MA. Irene married Joseph Tomasini on June 5, 1948 in Saint Joseph's Church in Shelburne Falls. They celebrated 61 years of marriage until Joe's passing in September 2009.



During her early years Irene worked at the Northfield Inn. She later worked at Mayhew Steel and then in the office at Kendall Mills in Colrain, MA before and after she married. She then left work to be at home to raise her family. In the early 1970s she worked at Goodnow's Department Store Greenfield for a few years. Irene enjoyed taking care of her family and home and enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. She was a member of Saint Joseph's Church in Shelburne Falls.



Irene leaves two daughters, Cynthia Tomasini and Sharon (Raymond) Rice of Shelburne Falls and two dear granddaughters, Elizabeth (Erik) Lawrence of Westminster, MA , and Eileen(Christopher) Bedaw of Turners Falls, MA. She also leaves her dear great- granddaughters Grace and Julia Lawrence and dear great- grandsons Joseph and Charles "Charlie" Bedaw.



Irene is predeceased by both her parents, her loving husband Joseph who died in 2009, their infant daughter Mary who died at birth, sisters Helen Grant, Elizabeth Barnes and Gertrude "Gay" Price. She leaves several nieces and nephews.



Services will be on Tuesday (10-15-2019) at Johnson Funeral Home, 104 Bridge St., Shelburne Falls. There will be a visiting hour at 10:00 a.m., followed by Irene's funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Father Roach officiating, and burial in Arms Cemetery to follow.

