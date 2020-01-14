Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack J. Rosenblum. View Sign Service Information Walker Funeral Home 14 High St Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-772-6393 Service 12:00 PM Temple Israel Greenfield , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jack J. Rosenblum, 82, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst. Born on January 10, 1938 in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of Harvey and Dorothy (Rosenthal) Rosenblum. Jack earned his undergraduate degree from Brown University in 1959, was a 1962 graduate of Yale Law School, and completed his education at UMass, where he earned his EdD in 1977. Jack married his beloved wife Corinne Dugas on October 8, 1977, and was a devoted husband for more than four decades.



A Peace Corps volunteer in the early 1960s, Jack was among the first cohort to serve Costa Rica, where he spent two years and became fluent in Spanish. He would continue to speak Spanish throughout the rest of his life.



For decades Jack worked as a management consultant, first with his own company, River at Sunrise, and later as a principal of the Atlanta Consulting Group. He derived great satisfaction from mentoring younger colleagues, and he coauthored the book Managing from the Heart, which offered guidance for bringing honesty and compassion into the workplace. That book, which was first published in 1990 and was later reprinted, sold more than 100,000 copies.



After his retirement, Jack and his wife Corinne collaborated in teaching workshops on relationship skills. During this time, he wrote a second book, coauthored with Corinne, called The Five Secrets of Marriage from the Heart.



Jack was a loyal and loving friend who had great zest for life. He served on the board of North Star: Self-Directed Learning for Teens in Sunderland, and was also on the board of WAVE-Work, Achievement, Values, and Education-in Washington, DC.



Jack was an avid reader and loved to play tennis and go for long-distance bike rides with his wife. He traveled all over the world, with a particular fondness for visiting Spanish-speaking countries. He was also a dog lover; over his lifetime he had eight chow chows, most recently Benji Bear.



Survivors include his wife Corinne Dugas; his daughter Currie Saray Dugas of San Francisco, CA; his twin brother Mack of Cleveland, OH; his niece Lynn and his nephew Steven and their children.



Services will be held on Friday, January 17 at 12:00pm at Temple Israel in Greenfield, under the direction of the Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield. A graveside service will follow. Memorial donations are suggested to North Star Alternative Learning, 45 Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA 01375, or to the Hospice of the Fisher Home, 1165 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, MA 01002.

