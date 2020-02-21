Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackalyn C. Bielunis. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary





Jackalyn was born July 2,1962 in Montague MA and grew up in Whately MA.



Jackalyn attended Whately Elementary and then went on to Frontier Regional. Jackie went on to Franklin technical school and then to Job Corps where she majored in Auto mechanics.



Jackie had several farmings jobs as a teenager where she learned how to spear Asparagus and to grow different herbs. Jackie had a green thumb and loved growing her garden.



Jackie also had worked for Oxford pickle company.



Jackie had a Zest for life and Adventure, which she would take on at the drop of a hat.



This zest took Jackie to many places including Louisiana where she worked as a home health care person for the elderly and she also took care of babies of addiction. Jackie's travels took her next to Arkansas for some time and then back to Massachusetts where she resided with her brother Gary.



Jackie had a love of nature and loved to camp, hike and go fishing. She loved animal's both wild and domestic.



Jackalyn is survived by her Sisters Linda Milewski of Hatfield and Gale Longto of South Deerfield.



Her Brothers Gary Bielunis of Easthampton and Darin Bielunis of South Deerfield.



Jackalyn is also survived by her many nieces and nephews who she loved tremendously and by her God Child Brandy Longto.



There will be a celebration of life to honor Jackie announced in the near future.



Expressions of Sympathy are available at:

