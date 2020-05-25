James A. Fournier, 54, died at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, on May 23, 2020, after failing health from COPD.
He was born August 25, 1965 in Greenfield, MA the son of Philip and Ruth Fournier of Heath, MA. James attended Rowe Elementary, Mohawk Regional and graduated from Franklin County Tech in Turners Falls. He attended and graduated from Diesel Mechanic Training in Connecticut.
Jim worked for E.J. Roberts in Jacksonville, VT, Sawyer Bentwood in Whitingham, VT, Central Appliance in Greenfield, Town of Charlemont, MA, Webster Trucking in Brattleboro, VT, Tatro Trucking in Charlemont, MA and PLF Trucking in Jacksonville, VT. He retired early due to health issues including COPD.
Jim enjoyed fishing, country music, and tinkering with anything that had a motor. The last few years he has enjoyed all his friends in Turners Falls that were always there to lend him a hand.
He leaves his brothers; Philip "Chuck" and wife Liz Fournier of Jacksonville, and Paul Fournier of Brattleboro, nieces and nephews; Tina Reynolds (Chris) of Searsburg, VT, Wyatt Fournier and Dawn Fournier of Jacksonville, Justin Fournier of Halifax, VT, Amanda nd Rebecca Fournier of Wilmington, VT, Michael Fournier of Halifax and several great nieces and great nephews.
Per Jim's wishes, there will be no services.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.
Published in Recorder on May 25, 2020.