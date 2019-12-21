Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. Weeks III. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary





Jim was employed by Hardigg Industries & the Conway Pallet shop before becoming a self-employed Over the road Truck driver. As a truck driver one of Jim's greatest joys came from seeing 50 of the 52 states, many times with his nephews in tow. If you ask any family member he was their human GPS. As a young man Jim loved racing cars at Monadnock speedway and in recent years he transformed this love into taking his great niece & nephew, Ella & Kyle to NASCAR races. In early spring you could always find Jim helping the Boyden Family with sugaring activities and throughout the summer cooking Chickens for the Conway Sportsman's Club. Jim took great pride and care in making wreath's & greenery displays for the holiday season.



Jim was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his five sisters and two brothers. Rosemarie & Tim Stone, Whitehouse, TN. Helen & Robert Baker, Conway, Ma. Alice & Carmelo Vazquez, New Haven, CT. Allen Weeks, Mayfield, Kentucky. Penny Weeks & John Gifford, Orange, Ma. June & David Schaefer, Golden Grove, SC. Robbin Weeks, CA. Twenty-eight Nieces & Nephews and many Great Nieces & Nephews. Two step sons James & Francis Senn, his best friend Dana Shiele and his beloved cat Gus.



The family would like to thank Alexis Deane for all her help. As well as the many townspeople who have sent their condolences.



Donations can be made in honor of James Weeks to the scholarship fund at The Conway Sportsman's Club, P.O. Box 202, Conway, MA 01341.



Burial will be in the spring at the convenience of the family at Howland Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy are available at:

James A. Weeks III, 64 of Charlemont, Massachusetts passed peacefully at home on December 19, 2019. Jimmy was born March 13, 1955 the son of James & Marie (Swinnington) Weeks Jr. He was educated at Conway Grammar School and graduated from Smith Vocational in the class of 1973.

Published in Recorder on Dec. 21, 2019

