James Brodie
1933 - 2020
James Brodie, 87, of Canada Hill passed away peacefully July 11, 2020 at home. He was born in Dundee, Scotland on March 4, 1933, the son of James and Mary (Smith) Brodie. He grew up in Scotland before moving to London, England with his mother. As a young adult, Jimmy then moved to Toronto, Ontario, Canada where he lived for five years before moving to Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Jim was a professional portrait photographer and had an eye for photography since his youth.

While living in Montreal, Jimmy opened Brodie Studios spending fifteen years there before moving to Greenfield and purchasing Hallmark Studios from 1970-1982. Jimmy and Sandy then moved to Toronto where he spent six years at Towne Portraits. Upon returning to the States, Jimmy and Sandy opened Brodie Video Productions until his retirement. Jim enjoyed his work and felt he never worked a day in his life.

On December 24, 1982, Jimmy married his beloved wife, Sandra Rose (Perry) in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.

Besides his beloved wife of thirty seven years, Jimmy leaves a sister, Moira Lapstra and her husband Brant of Ontario, Canada; a brother, Ian Brodie and his wife Susan of Alberta, Canada; two nieces, Brittany Anne Lapstra and Kayla Grisdale and a nephew, Brandon Lapstra, all of Canada; and several cousins in Scotland, England and Canada.

Due to the continued concerns over the Coronavirus, a Memorial Mass and Inturnment will be held at a date and time to be announced for Jimmy's one year anniversary.

Memorial contributions in Jimmy's name may be made to The American Cancer Society, Relay For Life, Team Loving Hands, c/o Beverly Petravage, 27 Bulkley Street, Turners Falls, MA 01376 or to Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA 01376.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuenralhome.com .

Published in Recorder on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
