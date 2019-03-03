Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James C. Williams. View Sign

James C. Williams, Sr., 95 of North Main Street, Sunderland died peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong resident of Sunderland, Jim was a dairy farmer, an active member of the community, an advocate for agricultural interests, and a devoted family man. Jim was born in Sunderland on May 30, 1923 to Walter and Ruth (Clark) Williams. He graduated from Sunderland Grammar School, Amherst High School, and completed two years at the University of New Hampshire, where he met his future wife, Agnes Fitch of Wilmington, Vermont. After the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 he enlisted in the Marine Corps, and was sent to Cornell University to begin his officers' training, which he completed at Paris Island. He was deployed to the Pacific in the summer of 1945 just before the war in the Pacific ended, and spent the next year at Marcus Island and Guam. He returned in 1946 and married Agnes (Aggie) at her parents' home in Wilmington on October 26th. Jim and Aggie moved into the family farmhouse to join the longtime family dairy farming business, working with Jim's parents, grandparents and his brother, Gordon. They began their own family shortly after, and after losing both of Jim's parents and his grandfather, they moved to the farmhouse next door built by his parents in 1919. The young couple raised their five children there, and took over management of the farm. Though his family and the farm kept him busy, Jim always kept abreast of local, state and national affairs. He spent over 50 years in service to the town of Sunderland, serving on the Frontier Regional High School Committee, the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Conservation Commission, the Town Buildings Study Committee, the Planning Board, and the Volume III Steering Committee, which was charged with writing the third volume of the town's history. Jim was also very active in the dairy business. A strong believer in the value of cooperatives, he worked tirelessly on the formation of Agri-Mark, Inc. and its predecessor cooperative Yankee Milk, Inc. He served on the board of directors for both cooperatives. He was also a member of the Franklin County Farm Bureau. Jim's passion for farming and his involvement in Sunderland's development plans made him an outspoken proponent for the preservation of agricultural land. He saw that Sunderland's proximity to expanding educational communities and its abundance of prime farmland presented a unique planning challenge. As a member of the town's Planning Board, he fought to implement a program that would protect the development of the town's fertile land. In 1975 Sunderland passed the Transfer Development Rights bylaw, becoming the first town in the country to have a viable plan for preserving farmland. Jim continued to press this issue with the local and state Farm Bureaus, and in 1977 the Agricultural Preservation Act (APR) was adopted by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Jim took pride and comfort in knowing that his persistence and hard work helped to ensure that future generations will be putting his land and other fertile land across the state to its best use: farming. His five children will remember him for being a constant and steadfast presence in their lives, for kick-the-can, baseball and badminton games on the lawn, for the pride they felt when helping him with chores, for welcoming neighborhood kids to share in his enthusiasm for farming, and for the smile that lit up his face every time one of his nine grandchildren or his 16 great grandchildren entered the room. He was an avid sports fan and reader who loved to talk about ballgames, history, politics, and the good old days during his nightly dinners with his Sunderland families and visits from his out of state families. As he looked back on his life and his growing family he often marveled, "we are so lucky". Jim is predeceased by his wife Aggie, brothers Walter and Gordon Williams, his sister Barbara McLaughlin, brother-in-law Frederick McLaughlin, Jr., and sister-in-law Mary (Belden) Williams. He leaves behind his five children and their spouses: Laura Williams and Richard Amberman of Sunderland, James Jr. and Patricia (Gifford) Williams of Sunderland, Marcia Williams and Jeffery Burgess of Warrensburg, New York, Marilyn (Williams) Whalley and Richard Rinaldi of Center Harbor, New Hampshire, and Robert and Barbara (Kudukey) Williams of Sunderland. He also leaves nine grandchildren: Carolyn (Crowley) McClenahan, John Crowley, Matthew, Oliver and Jonathan Williams, Lisa (Whalley) Meeken, Brian Whalley, Jennifer (Williams) Rudnick and Amy Williams. He will also be missed by his sixteen great grandchildren, and many other family members. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church, North and Center Street, Montague Massachusetts, on March 16, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the s Project, or The Nature Conservancy, which were important to Jim, or to the .



