James D. "Jimmy" Archer
1945 - 2020
James "Jimmy" D. Archer, 75, of Pickett Lane died Sunday 11/15/2020 at the Morning Glory Manor in Bellows Falls, VT, after a lengthy period of declining health. He was born in Greenfield on August 20, 1945, the son of Kenneth H. Archer and Alice Bunk. Jim attended Holy Trinity and was a graduate of Greenfield High School.

Jim served in the Air Force Reserves retiring after twenty years of service. He had been employed at one time by the Millers Falls Tool Factory but spent most of his work career and retired from Lunt Silversmith, in the shipping and receiving department. He was a firefighter in Greenfield for over twenty years, and worked as an EMT.

He was a kind, honest, hardworking man who loved to chat with anyone he met, anywhere. His favorite hobby was watching old westerns.

Among his survivors, Jim leaves a son, Michael Archer and his wife Elizabeth of Greenfield; two daughters, Pamela Archer and her husband David Wood of Greenfield and Tiffany Foley and her husband Scott of Schertz, TX; and four grandchildren, Dylan and Delaney Archer and Marguerite and Samuel Tirrell.

Jim was predeceased by his parents and his siblings.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.

Funeral services will be private. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.



Published in Recorder on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
