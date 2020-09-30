James E. Bieniek, 64, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Highview of Northampton in Leeds. He was born in Turners Falls on Thursday, May 3, 1956, the son of John Bieniek, Sr. and Lois (Oates) Thompson. James served in the United States Army.
He was an auto mechanic.
James enjoyed spending time with his family. He liked going fishing with his brothers, working on cars and dirt bikes, and watching his favorite shows on television.
Among his survivors, James leaves siblings, John Bieniek, Jr. of Greenfield, Joseph Bieniek and his wife Mary of Worcester, Robert Bieniek of FL, Mary Stebbins and her husband Daniel of Bernardston, Patricia Sawtelle and her boyfriend Hank Kaiser of Heath, Tracy Bieniek and her boyfriend John of Florida; and Duane Thompson and his wife Dawn of Maine. James also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com