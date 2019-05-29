Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James H. Smith. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary





Jim was employed by Tyburski Electric, Easthampton Electric and retired from the Utilities Dept. at the Physical Plant at UMass.



James enjoyed riding his Harley accompanied by his wife, hunting and fishing with his son James Jr. and friends in Vermont and Maine, rides in his yellow Mustang and gardening. He was a fierce competitor when it came to "playing" cards.



He leaves behind his beloved wife, Ruth, of 53 years, his son James Jr. of Montague, his sister Sandra Bernson (Steve) of Florida, his beloved furry feline Rocket as well as many nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Brenda, his brother Charles and his mother and father, Herbert and Jenny (Westort) Smith.



Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31,2019, at 2:30 PM in the Wrisley Funeral Home Chapel, Sugarloaf Street, South Deerfield, with Jack Cooper officiating. A calling hour will begin at 1:30 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway Street, Greenfield, Mass. 01301.



www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com

