James J. Martin, 51, of Redlands St., in Springfield, died on Monday, November 18, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Jim was born in Hartford, CT on March 6, 1968 the son of Lionel and Doris (L'Heureux) Martin. He lived in Greenfield for a number of years and attended Greenfield High School.
Jim was employed as a paint sales associate, most recently with Springfield Paint and before that with Sherwin-Williams.
In his free time Jim was an amateur radio operator, an avid NASCAR fan, a Sci-Fi movie fan, he loved to assemble model airplanes and always listened to his favorite classic rock band Boston.
Survivors include his wife Lisa (Gauthier) Martin, whom he married on Nov. 8, 2008, his parents Lionel and Doris Martin of Greenfield, two brothers; Kenneth Martin and wife Jackie of Saco, ME, Thomas Martin and wife Tammie of Guilford, VT, his adopted brother DJ Bitters and his wife Kelly and their daughter Ella, his mother-in-law Joanne LaPlante and husband Dennis, his father-in-law Lance Gauthier and his wife Marni, several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Jim was predeceased by his sister Mary Crum on March 29, 2002 as well as his grandparents.
A visiting hour will be held Friday, Nov. 22 from 8:30 to 9:30 am at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 87 Franklin St., Greenfield, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 at Blessed Sacrament Church, Federal St., Greenfield. Committal prayers will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, it is suggested memorial contributions be made to the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org
To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
Published in Recorder on Nov. 19, 2019