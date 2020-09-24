August 23, 2020. Jim attended school at Greenfield High School and Greenfield Tech School. He was a member of Greenfield Baptist Church. Jim is known for traversing Greenfield in his electric chair in the rain, sleet, or snow. He enjoyed farming and gardening and working with his hands. His most exceptional talent was storytelling, and every story included at least a kernel of truth. He was creative and a friend to everyone. He is survived by his stepdaughter Jennifer (James) Griffin, Attleboro MA; siblings Verne (Barb) Sund, Greenfield MA; Signe L. Sund, Greenfield MA; Timothy (Cheryl) Sund, Greenfield MA; Christina (Brian) DuPree, Charlemont, MA; Gregory (Marcia) Sund, Cape Coral, FL, and many nieces and nephews. Jim's Celebration of Life service will be September 26 at 4 pm at Living Waters, 450 Davis St., Greenfield, MA. For guest book please visit www.lrmfuneralhome.com