James Peter Crawford Sr. was born March 15th 1941 at the Henry W. Putnam Memorial Hospital in Bennington Vt. James was the son of James Pike and Pauline Crawford.



James or "Pete" as he was commonly referred was raised by his maternal grandparents for the first seven years of his life. Upon the untimely death of Pete's beloved Grandmother his Uncle Leon Jr. and Aunt Shirley offered him a place to call home in the mountains of Jacksonville Vt. Pete was a tremendous athlete and he was once scouted by the Boston RedSox, but he was too young. Military service was in Pete's future so at seventeen years old he joined the US Army and quickly advanced into the Special Forces. Pete received an Honorable Discharge after his service to his country.



James Peter, Sr. leaves behind five children James Peter, Jr. and Lynn Michele from his first marriage and Brian James, Crystal Lee ( predeceased) and Pamela Marie from a second.



Pete's primary occupation was as a Heavy Equipment Operator(Local 98) for Forty years. He also dabbled in Welding and Auto body. When Pete retired he invested in a very large boat some might even say a Yacht and obtained his Captains license. He was always ready for another adventure.



Pete died peacefully at his home in Greenfield, MA February 18th, 2019 with his wife Linda by his side. James Peter Crawford, Sr. was laid to eternal rest on a sunny hill in New Hampshire at the Boscawen Military Cemetery he is in section ten stop by and say hello.





