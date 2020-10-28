1/
James P. Hazlett
James P. Hazlett, 79, formerly of Hartwell St., died Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at the Poet's Seat Health Care Center. He was born October 25th, 1940 in Greenfield, MA, son of William J. and Vivian (Smith) Hazlett.

He grew up on farms alternating between Maine and Connecticut. He graduated from high school in Berlin, CT and served a 3-year enlistment in the U.S. Army, including a deployment to Korea. After an honorable discharge, he moved to Texas and became an LPN. He worked for Austin Hospice until retirement at age 62 and then moved to Heath, MA., to care for his Uncle Louis Smith. After Uncle Louis died, he continued living in and maintaining his cousin Jackie's mobile home for several years until he moved to Bernardston.

He was very dear to his sisters and many Smith cousins and friends, always willing to lend a hand or care for our pets when we were away. He loved animals and people.

He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Ann Panciera. He is survived by his sister, Jane (David) Butler of Poteau, OK, one Uncle, Donald Smith of NJ, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to the pandemic, burial will be private in Heath. Memorial contributions may be made to The Disabled American Veterans.



Published in Recorder on Oct. 28, 2020.
