Rev. Dr. James (Jim) Pleasant Breeden, 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Easthampton, MA on September 20, 2020, surrounded by family. A lifelong educator and civil rights activist, Jim was noted for his expansive intellect, memorable eloquence, calm presence and steadfast commitment to social justice.
James was born in Minneapolis, MN on October 14, 1934, the son of Pleasant George Breeden and Florence Beatrice Thomas. One of only a few African Americans in his community, James became an Eagle Scout and the salutatorian of his North High School class. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1956 and earned a Masters of Divinity at Union Theological Seminary. He married Jeanne Marie Savoye on September 20, 1958. Together, they raised four children in a lively household that embraced an international network of community organizers and intellectuals.
Rev. Dr. Breeden was an educator and an activist throughout his life. He served as an ordained Episcopal priest in Boston and New York City and a university professor at Harvard University. From 1973-1975, the Breeden family lived in Tanzania in East Africa, where Dr. Breeden taught education and social policy at the University of Dar es Salaam and worked with his Tanzanian colleagues to establish their first Masters Program in Education. He also was a university professor at UMass, Howard University and SIT; and the Dean of the Tucker at Dartmouth College. He took a leadership role in the efforts to desegregate the Boston Public Schools, and he led efforts to urge colleges to divest from South Africa during apartheid.
In retirement, Jim and Jeanne moved to western Massachusetts, where Jim read philosophy and history, studied chess and music theory, practiced jazz harmonica, and enjoyed Jeanne's elaborate curry dinners in the company of family and dear friends.
James Breeden leaves his life partner, Jeanne Breeden; children Margaret Breeden (Johnny Stevens), Johanna Breeden, Frederick Breeden (Margaret Anderson), and Paul Breeden; grandchildren Johanna Breeden-Stevens, Noel Anderson, and Silas Anderson; cousins Judith Thomas and Susann Thomas; and many cherished friends. He was predeceased by his parents and his uncle, John Frederick Thomas.
Memories and condolences can be sent to breedenfamily58@gmail.com. or shared at https://padlet.com/breedenfamily58/ykhhdizc5uedbl4q
Donations in memory of James Breeden may be made to UNCF (United Negro College Fund), www.uncf.org
,
1805 7th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001.